Reed (finger) has been able to complete bullpen sessions at Tropicana Field without issue during his offseason workouts, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After being acquired from the Reds in late August, Reed pitched just 2.2 innings out of the Tampa Bay bullpen before being shut down for the season in September with a mysterious injury to his left pinkie finger. Reed appears to have made a full recovery from the injury over the winter, so he should face no limitations in the spring as he looks to lock down a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen.