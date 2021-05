Manager Kevin Cash said Reed's thumb injury resurfaced, and the left-hander is expected to be placed on the injured list Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old spent time on the injured list in late April due to some numbness in the area of his left thumb, and the issue apparently resurfaced Tuesday. Reed received an injection to address the injury previously, though it's unclear if he'll receive similar treatment this time around.