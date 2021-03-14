Reed, who fired a perfect fifth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts in a Grapefruit League loss to the Twins on Saturday, has retired all nine batters he's faced this spring across three appearances.

The 27-year-old is perfect through his trio of spring frames and has rung up four strikeouts overall as he makes an airtight case for an Opening Day bullpen spot. Reed dealt with an unusual finger injury shortly after arriving from the Reds at the trade deadline in 2020, but Adam Berry of MLB.com reports the southpaw is making an excellent impression on manager Kevin Cash with his early showings. "He's had a really good three outings, so that's encouraging to see," Cash said. "He looks totally healthy. He's landing the breaking ball in the zone."