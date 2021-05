Reed was placed on the 10-day injured list with left thumb weakness Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Reed's thumb injury resurfaced Tuesday, and his placement on the injured list was expected. The 28-year-old also missed time in late April due to a left thumb injury, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action. Right-hander Louis Head and right-hander Trevor Richards were recalled from Triple-A Durham as part of a shuffle.