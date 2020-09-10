site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Cody Reed: On IL with pinky injury
Reed was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left pinky irritation, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
He had not allowed a run while striking out two in 2.2 innings since getting dealt to the Rays at the deadline. Ryan Sherriff was recalled to take Reed's spot as a low-leverage lefty reliever.
