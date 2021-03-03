Reed (finger) reported feeling good after facing batters in live batting practice Monday and was scheduled to do so again Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw appears to be getting closer to making his spring debut, with the team being relatively deliberate in his progression through the first couple of weeks of spring training. Reed began experiencing weakness and numbness in his throwing hand shortly after arriving from the Reds at the trade deadline last season, a development that affected his grip and ability to hold the ball at the time. However, Reed was throwing without issues in bullpen sessions during offseason workouts and continues to look fully recovered from last season's mysterious ailment.