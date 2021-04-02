Reed won an Opening Day roster bullpen spot after posting an unblemished ERA, 0.16 WHIP and .050 BAA across six Grapefruit League appearances (one start).

The southpaw allowed just one hit over 6.1 innings and posted a 6:0 K:BB, getting about as close to perfect as possible. Reed notably worked in tandem with Michael Wacha in Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Tigers, and manager Kevin Cash left open the possibility the two hurlers could be deployed in a similar opener/bulk pitcher arrangement Monday against the Red Sox.