Reed cut his bullpen session short Tuesday after he continued to experience irritation with his left pinkie finger, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Reed first picked up the injury in a Sept. 5 relief appearance, landing on the 10-day injured list a few days later. The southpaw's bullpen session lasted just 11 pitches before he had to stop, prompting the Rays to send him in for a "more detailed" evaluation, per manager Kevin Cash. In light of the setback, Reed seems unlikely to back it back from the IL before the regular season comes to an end Sept. 27.