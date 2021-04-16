Reed (0-1) pitched the 10th inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk to take the loss Thursday against the Rangers.

Reed entered in a tied extra-inning game Thursday. After striking out Joey Gallo to start the inning, he surrendered a two-run home run to Adolis Garcia. He then pitched himself into more trouble, but was able to get out of it. The southpaw only has 3.1 innings pitched this year, however Thursday was the first time he's allowed a run. Reed has three holds to his name this season.