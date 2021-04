Reed (thumb) will throw at the Rays' alternate training site Thursday and could be activated in time for the start of a road trip that begins Monday against the Angels, the Associated Press reports.

The southpaw hit the injured list April 20 and received an injection in his ailing thumb later in the week. The fact Reed is now ready to test things out via a throwing session is encouraging and appears to give him a legitimate chance of spending just over the minimum time his IL stint requires.