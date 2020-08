Reed was traded from the Reds to the Rays on Friday in exchange for right-hander Riley O'Brien, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reed was designated for assignment by the Reds on Monday despite putting together five consecutive scoreless appearances. The southpaw was able to garner a return via trade and will now head to the Rays after posting a 5.79 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 9.1 innings across nine relief appearances this year.