Sulser's contract was purchased by the Rays on Monday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sulser, acquired in a trade from Cleveland over the offseason as part of the return for Jake Bauers, spent the season with Triple-A Durham. The 29-year-old recorded a 3.27 ERA in 66 innings, striking out 32.6 percent of opposing batters. A corresponding move to clear a spot on the 40-man roster has yet to be announced.