Rays' Cole Sulser: Sent to Rays

Sulser was traded from the Indians to the Rays on Thursday along with Yandy Diaz in exchange for Jake Bauers.

Sulser spent the majority of 2018 with Triple-A Columbus, posting a 4.53 ERA and 78:16 K:BB across 51.2 innings of relief. The 28-year-old has yet to reach the majors and figures to serve as organizational bullpen depth for his new team.

