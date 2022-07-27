Poche (2-1) allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out in the eighth inning to take the loss Tuesday against the Orioles.

Poche entered the game with a one-run lead but surrendered a two-run home run to the second batter he faced to blow the lead. He subsequently allowed a walk and a double prior to being pulled. Poche has served up four long balls across his last 12 appearances, resulting in a 6.75 ERA in that span. He's still likely to remain in the mix for saves in Tampa Bay, but Brooks Raley and Jason Adam have also recently entered games in save situations.