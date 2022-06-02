Poche (1-0) allowed an unearned run on a hit and two walks while striking out one to blow the save but earn the win Wednesday against the Rangers.

Poche was asked to protect a one-run lead in the 10th inning, though that was quickly spoiled after he allowed a one-out single that tied the game. He walked two of the next three batters he faced but escaped without any further damage. The Rays' closer situation remains ambiguous, but Poche would have three of the team's last four saves if he had converted Wednesday's opportunity successfully.