Poche tossed a scoreless inning in Sunday's simulated game and looked much sharper than in his first outing Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Poche needed just 13 pitches to get through the frame, with two flyouts and a strikeout. Poche mentioned he'd been working on upping his use of the slider after his first sim game Thursday, but he'd been notably less precise with his control in that appearance. The 26-year-old southpaw is looking to solidify his bullpen spot after a rocky six-appearance Grapefruit League stint (7.94 ERA across 5.2 innings).