Poche threw a perfect ninth inning Saturday to earn the save in a 3-1 win over the Yankees.
Poche got Joey Gallo to pop up and then induced groundouts from DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge, escaping the inning in 13 pitches. After starting the year well, Poche has received and converted the Rays' last two save opportunities. He's posted a 1.20 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB while adding seven holds in 16 appearances spanning 15 innings. It's unclear if he'll continue to get ninth-inning looks over Brooks Raley, but Poche is firmly in the high-leverage mix.