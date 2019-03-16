The Rays reassigned Poche to their minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

As a lefty relief prospect, Poche shouldn't be on the radar in most dynasty formats, but it's still easy to envision him making an impact in single-season leagues once he gets the call to the big leagues. The 24-year-old's dominance between three minor-league stops in 2018 was simply staggering, as he posted a 0.82 ERA over 66 innings to go with a 45.6 percent strikeout rate. Poche endured a bumpy spring for Tampa Bay, but if he rediscovers his 2018 form at Triple-A Durham early on this season, he may not have to wait long for a promotion.

