Poche retired the only batter he faced with a strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Shawn Armstrong got into a bases-loaded jam in the ninth inning, but Poche was able to end the threat with a strikeout of Luis Robert. It's an encouraging bounce-back for Poche, who took a blown save and backed into a win in his last outing Wednesday versus the Rangers. The southpaw is now 3-for-4 in save chances while adding eight holds, a 1.56 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season. He remains in the mix for save chances, though manager Kevin Cash has often opted to deploy a committee approach to closing duties.