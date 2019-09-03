Rays' Colin Poche: Grabs fourth win
Poche (4-4) was credited with the victory in an extra-inning win over the Orioles on Monday, firing a scoreless 10th inning during which he allowed a hit.
Poche got the call in the 10th inning after Emilio Pagan had already worked the ninth, and he got through his frame on a relatively efficient 15 pitches. It was just the latest taste of success for the emerging southpaw, who's generated scoreless efforts in six of his last seven trips to the mound. Poche has had trouble in save situations this season (1-for-6), but he's amassed 12 holds in addition to his four victories.
