Poche received an invite to major-league spring training and is attempting to earn a spot in the Rays bullpen, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Poche was the player to be named later in last spring's Steven Souza trade with Arizona, and compiled a 0.82 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and absurd 110:19 K:BB across 66 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2018. The 25-year-old relies on a deceptive low-90s fastball and continued his dominance even after being promoted to Triple-A Durham in May. The left-hander still has a tall task ahead of him to crack the Rays' Opening Day roster, but if he performs remotely close to the level he did at Durham last season he is unlikely to remain in the minors for long.