Rays' Colin Poche: Nabs fifth win in extras
Poche (5-5) was credited with the win in Wednesday's extra-innings victory over the Dodgers, allowing a hit over a scoreless 10th inning.
Poche needed an ultra-efficient seven pitches to get through the trio of Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and the pinch-hitting Jedd Gyorko, despite Taylor notching a leadoff single. It was a resurgent effort from Poche, who'd allowed five earned runs over the 1.2 frames encompassing his three prior appearances, including a pair to these same Dodgers over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's series opener.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...