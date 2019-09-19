Poche (5-5) was credited with the win in Wednesday's extra-innings victory over the Dodgers, allowing a hit over a scoreless 10th inning.

Poche needed an ultra-efficient seven pitches to get through the trio of Chris Taylor, Cody Bellinger and the pinch-hitting Jedd Gyorko, despite Taylor notching a leadoff single. It was a resurgent effort from Poche, who'd allowed five earned runs over the 1.2 frames encompassing his three prior appearances, including a pair to these same Dodgers over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's series opener.