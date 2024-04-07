Poche picked up a save against the Rockies on Saturday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Poche came on in the ninth inning with the Rays up by two runs and retired the side in order on 10 pitches. This was a nice bounce-back performance for the southpaw after he allowed three runs in one inning in the first game of the series in Coors Field on Friday. Interestingly, regular closer Pete Fairbanks didn't get the save opportunity Saturday despite throwing fewer pitches than Poche on Friday following two days of rest. However, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Fairbanks was unavailable Saturday, so it shouldn't be assumed that Poche is going to get consistent save chances moving forward.