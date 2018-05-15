Rays' Colin Poche: Owns 37:3 K:BB through 19 innings
Poche tossed three scoreless frames in relief Monday in his debut for Triple-A Durham, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out five.
Poche, who the Rays acquired from the Diamondbacks earlier this month to complete the February trade that sent Steven Souza to the desert, has made a remarkable first impression with his new organization. After striking out 23 batters and giving up no runs over 11 innings at the Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate in Jackson, the reliever made three scoreless appearances at Double-A Montgomery to earn a promotion to the International League. He breezed through his first outing at Durham and has now opened the campaign with a 37:3 K:BB, 0.42 WHIP and spotless ERA through 19 innings between the three affiliates. The 24-year-old doesn't possess a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, but if he continues to dazzle at Triple-A in his subsequent appearances, it will become increasingly difficult for Tampa Bay to keep him on the farm.
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start