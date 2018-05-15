Rays' Colin Poche: Owns 37:3 K:BB through 19 innings

Poche tossed three scoreless frames in relief Monday in his debut for Triple-A Durham, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out five.

Poche, who the Rays acquired from the Diamondbacks earlier this month to complete the February trade that sent Steven Souza to the desert, has made a remarkable first impression with his new organization. After striking out 23 batters and giving up no runs over 11 innings at the Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate in Jackson, the reliever made three scoreless appearances at Double-A Montgomery to earn a promotion to the International League. He breezed through his first outing at Durham and has now opened the campaign with a 37:3 K:BB, 0.42 WHIP and spotless ERA through 19 innings between the three affiliates. The 24-year-old doesn't possess a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, but if he continues to dazzle at Triple-A in his subsequent appearances, it will become increasingly difficult for Tampa Bay to keep him on the farm.