Poche pitched a clean ninth inning to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Poche has been one of the Rays' most dependable relievers this season. With J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) placed on the 15-day injured list and Andrew Kittredge (elbow) out for the season, Poche has worked his way into the mix for saves, along with Jason Adam. Poche hasn't given up an earned run since May and has two wins and two saves during that time.