Poche pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his first save of 2019 during a 3-1 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been credited with three blown saves this season, but now he finally has a save. He usually pitches the middle frames, but the Rays had already used Diego Castillo as an opener, and stayed away from Emilio Pagan for the ninth after he pitched Thursday. Poche owns a 6.46 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 23.2 innings this season.