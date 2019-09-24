Rays' Colin Poche: Records second save
Poche struck out two with no walks through a scoreless and hitless two-thirds of an inning to record his second save against the Red Sox on Monday.
Poche was called upon with one out in the ninth inning with two inherited runners and a three-run lead. Poche made quick work of the Red Sox, striking out the next two hitters to nail down his second save. Emilio Pagan was used to start the ninth inning, but he was pulled after allowing two singles. The 25-year-old has a 4.96 ERA with 69 strikeouts through 49 appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...