Poche struck out two with no walks through a scoreless and hitless two-thirds of an inning to record his second save against the Red Sox on Monday.

Poche was called upon with one out in the ninth inning with two inherited runners and a three-run lead. Poche made quick work of the Red Sox, striking out the next two hitters to nail down his second save. Emilio Pagan was used to start the ninth inning, but he was pulled after allowing two singles. The 25-year-old has a 4.96 ERA with 69 strikeouts through 49 appearances this season.