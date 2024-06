The Rays reinstated Poche (back) from the 15-day injured list Saturday.

Poche landed on the injured list April 26 due to mid-back tightness. He began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday, and over three appearances he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out one over 2.2 innings. Southpaw Richard Lovelady was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm flexor strain in a corresponding move.