Poche earned a save against the Red Sox on Wednesday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Poche inherited a three-run ninth-inning lead and worked around a one-out single to collect his first save since June 22. The southpaw leads the team with six saves on the campaign, but four other Rays relievers have notched at least three thus far. As such, Poche isn't the most reliable source of saves in fantasy, though he's more valuable in leagues that count holds -- he has 10 on the campaign and has posted a 1.88 ERA and 0.98 WHIP over 28.2 innings.