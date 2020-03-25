Rays' Colin Poche: Set for Opening Day roster spot
Poche is considered a "lock" to make the Opening Day roster spot despite an inconsistent spring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Poche generated an unsightly 7.94 ERA across 5.2 innings over six Grapefruit League appearances, but both his solid 2019 and his handedness contribute to his job security ahead of the 2020 campaign. The southpaw posted 17 holds, two saves and an impressive 72:19 K:BB over 51.2 innings for the Rays last season while logging 51 appearances overall. Poche should once again be ticketed for plenty of middle-to-later-inning relief work in the coming season, as manager Kevin Cash attempts to leverage the effectiveness the 26-year-old demonstrated against both right-handed (.190 BAA) and left-handed (.167 BAA) hitters last season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.