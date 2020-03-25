Poche is considered a "lock" to make the Opening Day roster spot despite an inconsistent spring, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Poche generated an unsightly 7.94 ERA across 5.2 innings over six Grapefruit League appearances, but both his solid 2019 and his handedness contribute to his job security ahead of the 2020 campaign. The southpaw posted 17 holds, two saves and an impressive 72:19 K:BB over 51.2 innings for the Rays last season while logging 51 appearances overall. Poche should once again be ticketed for plenty of middle-to-later-inning relief work in the coming season, as manager Kevin Cash attempts to leverage the effectiveness the 26-year-old demonstrated against both right-handed (.190 BAA) and left-handed (.167 BAA) hitters last season.