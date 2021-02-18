Poche (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB..com reports.
The move was purely procedural, as Poche is expected out until at least early September after undergoing Tommy John surgery in late July 2020. Poche's transfer to the 60-day version of the IL makes room for offseason acquisition Rich Hill, whose signing was made official Wednesday, as well as that of the returning Oliver Drake (elbow), who also inked a deal.
