Poche suffered a torn UCL on Tuesday and will miss the 2020 season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander was showing improved results throughout camp, but he'll miss extensive time after Tommy John surgery was recommended Tuesday. As a result, he'll be placed on the 45-day injured list and miss the entire 2020 season and most or all of the 2021 campaign. The 25-year-old was set to play a more prominent role in the Rays' bullpen after posting a 4.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 72:19 K:BB over 51.2 innings in his first season in the majors last year.