Poche allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Marlins.

Poche was handed a two-run lead and was ultimately forced to get out of a bases-loaded jam to end the game. Neither of the hits he surrendered left the infield, and the defense committed two errors behind him. Nevertheless, Poche managed to record his first save of the season, which is particularly notable because Andrew Kittredge (back) is sidelined and Brooks Raley was not used in the game. Poche missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery but has returned to maintain a 1.29 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB across 14 innings.