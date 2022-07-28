Poche (3-1) allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth inning to earn the win Wednesday against the Orioles.

Poche entered the game with a one-run lead but allowed a solo home run to Jorge Mateo to blow a save chance for the second consecutive day. He's struggled since late June, allowing nine earned runs across 11.2 innings and 13 appearances. Peter Fairbanks picked up the save in the 10th inning after the Rays retook the lead, further complicating the closer picture in Tampa Bay.