Rays' Colin Poche: Struggling in July
Poche, who earned his sixth hold in an extra-innings loss to the White Sox on Saturday, had allowed nine earned runs over his three prior appearances and owns a 12.38 ERA across eight innings over eight relief outings in July.
The 25-year-old left-hander got his major-league career off to a relatively solid start after being called up from Triple-A Durham on June 8, posting a 1-1 record, recording four holds and generating a 3.65 ERA across the 12.1 innings covering his 12 appearances the remainder of that month. Poche also allowed just an earned run over his first four trips to the mound in July before melting down over the aforementioned three-appearance stretch immediately preceding his outing against the White Sox. Manager Kevin Cash has nevertheless showed patience with his young reliever, and perhaps Saturday's brief (one-third of an inning) but scoreless turn plants the seed for a righting of the ship.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...