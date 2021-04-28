McHugh (back) is set to throw again at the alternate training site Thursday and could be activated for the start of the Rays' next road trip Monday, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran appears to be making solid progress throughout his recovery timeline, as he was able to throw off a mound both Friday and Sunday without setbacks. If McHugh continues on the same trajectory, it appears he'll have a chance to return to his long-relief role having spent just a handful of days over the minimum on the injured list.