McHugh fired three perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday.
McHugh got his nine outs on an efficient 37 pitches, getting an impressive eight swinging strikes along the way. The veteran right-hander now owns a seven-appearance scoreless streak, a stretch during which he's posted an elite 21:2 K:BB across 14.2 innings.
