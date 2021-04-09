McHugh fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday, allowing four hits and no walks while recording two strikeouts.

McHugh had a rough landing against the Marlins on Saturday in his first regular-season appearance since August 2019, but that outing may have served to work out a few kinks. The right-hander's long-relief stint Thursday seems like precisely the type of assignment that's tailor made for the versatile McHugh as he continues to reacclimate to big-league bats -- a low-leverage, innings-eating scenario following a rough performance by the starting pitcher. The fact McHugh got 33 of his 45 pitches into the strike zone Wednesday was also encouraging, considering he managed to do so with only 12 of his 26 offerings in his first appearance.