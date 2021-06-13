McHugh, who recorded five strikeouts while allowing just one hit over two scoreless innings in a win over the Orioles on Saturday, now has three straight multi-inning appearances during which he's forged a 13:1 K:BB.

The long-time starter appears to have truly found his niche in manager Kevin Cash's eclectic relief corps, with McHugh's season ERA now sitting at an impressive 2.70 across 23.1 innings. He also boasts 37.1 percent strikeout rate that qualifies as a career high, and his 5.1 K-BB% is one of the baseball's best. While his usage has only netted one win and three holds thus far, McHugh's ability to miss bats at an elite clip and frequent deployment should lead to more decisions and hold opportunities as the season unfolds.