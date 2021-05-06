Manager Kevin Cash said McHugh would serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Thursday's series finale against the Angels, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Before he was activated from the injured list earlier this week after missing time with a lower-back strain, McHugh had been building up for a multi-inning relief role. As such, he should be capable of working at least two frames Thursday before giving way to primary pitcher Josh Fleming, who had served as a traditional starter in three of his prior four appearances.