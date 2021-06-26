McHugh (2-1) notched his second victory in a win over the Angels on Friday, allowing one hit and recording two strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

McHugh got four outs on an efficient 19 pitches, 12 of which found the strike zone. The veteran right-hander has made scoreless multi-inning outings the norm of late, as he now boasts an eight-appearance scoreless streak during which he's forged a 23:2 K:BB and posted an 0.75 WHIP over 16 innings.