McHugh is slated to throw one more live batting practice before making his Grapefruit League debut, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The veteran has been pacing himself in the first couple of weeks in spring camp after sitting out last season with the Red Sox while recovering from an elbow injury. McHugh landed in Tampa Bay in January on a one-year deal and is currently projected for a long-relief bullpen role, but given his extensive, solid body of work as a starter, he serves as quite the fallback rotation option for manager Kevin Cash.