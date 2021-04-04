McHugh surrendered three earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning of relief in a loss to the Marlins on Saturday. He struck out one.

The veteran was tagged by Adam Duvall for a solo home run for one of the three runs notched against him, and he managed to get just 12 of his 25 pitches into the strike zone. The appearance was McHugh's first taste of regular-season action since Aug. 30, 2019, and it followed an uneven spring where he pitched to a 6.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and .333 BAA across six innings. McHugh is likely to work mostly in low-leverage middle relief scenarios for the time being.