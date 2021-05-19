McHugh fired two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.

McHugh has carved out quite the effective niche as manager Kevin Cash's ace in the hole for multi-inning work, as the veteran right-hander now has a trio of scoreless multi-inning efforts on his ledger in May. The current month is in stark contrast to McHugh's four-appearance April, when he surrendered eight runs (six earned) on 12 hits and a walk over 5.1 innings before suffering a back injury that put him on the shelf.