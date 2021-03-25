McHugh fired two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in a Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording three strikeouts.

The veteran was able to put together his first scoreless effort in three trips to the mound this spring, an encouraging development after he'd already shown some improvement following a rocky debut by allowing an earned run over two frames the prior time out. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports manager Kevin Cash noted that pitchers which have the ability to serve as bulk relievers will be particularly valuable as starter's innings are managed more carefully coming off the abbreviated 2020 campaign, adding that he "can't imagine scenarios" where a versatile arm like McHugh isn't on the Opening Day roster.