McHugh (undisclosed) fired three scoreless innings in a loss to the Mariners on Friday, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

McHugh spent just a day on the COVID-19 injured list before being reinstated, and he was put right to work Friday in the type of assignment he's proven quite adept in recently. The veteran right-hander now has four consecutive scoreless multi-inning efforts, coaxing his ERA and WHIP down to 2.39 and 1.18, respectively, in the process.