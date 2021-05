McHugh fanned five of the six batters he faced over two innings in Thursday's victory over the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty was sharp Thursday in his first appearance in three weeks, retiring every batter he faced. The 33-year-old threw 17 of his 23 pitches for strikes and now will look to build back up his stamina in order to earn a longer leash from conservative manager, Kevin Cash. McHugh will more than likely open for two to three innings in his next appearance.