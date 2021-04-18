McHugh was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strain in his lower back.
The 33-year-old apparently suffered the injury Saturday while recording only one out and surrendering one run on two hits. McHugh will be eligible to return April 28, though it's unclear if he's expected to be healthy at that point. Chris Mazza was recalled from the taxi squad in a corresponding move.
