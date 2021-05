McHugh gave up two hits across two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

McHugh only tossed 14 pitches before being lifted and while he tossed 10 of those deliveries for strikes, he couldn't even complete an inning before making way to Josh Fleming. McHugh has made three starts in 12 appearances this season and owns a 3.86 ERA. He's expected to continue his role as a swingman going forward.