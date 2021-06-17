McHugh (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
McHugh landed on the injured list Wednesday for an unspecified reason, but he apparently didn't test positive for COVID-19 since he'll return to the team just one day later. The right-hander should be available going forward following his brief absence. He's been one of the most productive relievers for the Rays recently, as he's posted a 0.50 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 31:6 K:BB in 18 innings across his last 11 appearances.